Hexaware sets aside $250-300 mn for acquisitions over the next three years

Mid-tier information technology (IT) services firm Hexaware has said it doesn’t see any value in merging with NIIT Technologies, as being speculated by many after its investor Baring Private Equity Asia agreed to acquire majority stake in the Noida-headquartered NIIT Tech earlier this month.

According to Hexaware’s Chief Executive Officer R Srikrishna, the Mumbai-based company has provisioned for $250-300 million to acquire firms over the next three years as it seeks to tap more into customer transformation and cloud-based projects. Most of its $36 million worth of new ...