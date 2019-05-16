JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tata Chemicals transfers food and beverages business to Tata Global
Business Standard

HFCL Q4 profit dips to Rs 52 crore, order book at record high

The company closed FY19 with the highest ever order book of Rs 11,350 crore on increased customer demand.

BS Web Team 

Himachal Futuristic Communications on Thursday reported a profit of Rs 52 crore for the fourth quarter of FY19 against Rs 59 crore in the year-ago period.The company also recommeded a dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share.

Revenues in the fourth quarter touched Rs 1, 137 crore, up 19 percent from Rs 954 crore in the year-ago period. Ebidta stood at Rs 4,785 crore, a 46 percent increase year-on-year.

The company closed FY19 with the highest ever order book of Rs 11,350 crore on increased customer demand. During the year, HFCL secured orders from Reliance Jio, Tata Projects, L&T, BBNL, and BSNL.

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 11:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements