HFCL Q4 profit dips to Rs 52 crore, order book at record high

Himachal Futuristic Communications on Thursday reported a profit of Rs 52 crore for the fourth quarter of FY19 against Rs 59 crore in the year-ago period.The company also recommeded a dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share.
Revenues in the fourth quarter touched Rs 1, 137 crore, up 19 percent from Rs 954 crore in the year-ago period. Ebidta stood at Rs 4,785 crore, a 46 percent increase year-on-year.
The company closed FY19 with the highest ever order book of Rs 11,350 crore on increased customer demand. During the year, HFCL secured orders from Reliance Jio, Tata Projects, L&T, BBNL, and BSNL.
