High inventory with channel partners to jolt farm input firms next season

High inventory held with channel partners towards the end of the ongoing rabi sowing season poses a threat to the sales growth of agricultural input in the upcoming kharif season beginning June 2019.

Analysts estimate 30-40 per cent y-o-y increase in inventory with various channel partners, primarily because of rural distress following low income received from farmers from kharif crops as their price prevailed below the minimum support price (MSP) almost throughout the season. Such a sharp increase in the inventory may pressurise sales and realisation of agri input in coming quarters.

With estimates of a decline in acreage and output of rabi season crops this year, agri input witnessed massive returns of sold goods from their channel partners due to weak sales so far this season. While no major return of goods expected during the rest of this rabi season, sales during the upcoming kharif season might be lower. Much, however, would depend upon the behaviour of monsoon rainfalls in 2019 season.

“Higher sales returns, limited price hikes (4 per cent) and volume de-growth of 6 per cent have in turn taken a toll on the overall performance during the quarter. The has cited the inventory with its channel partners at an elevated level of upto 30-40 per cent y-o-y for the industry,” said Amar Mourya, analyst,

EBIDTA margins of domestic centric agri input companies, however, are expected to remain lower in the next few quarters.

Meanwhile, data compiled by the Union showed 4 per cent decline in acreage at 61.78 million hectares (ha) as of February 15, 2019 compared to 64.36 million ha by the same time last year. Owing to the lack of soil moisture in major growing areas, acreage under wheat declined by a marginal 0.46 per cent to 29.84 million ha. Similarly, sowing area under rice and pulses declined by a sharp 14.33 per cent and 5.91 per cent to 3.64 million ha and 16.61 million ha this season compared to 3.96 and 16.61 million ha during the previous year’s rabi season respectively.

Companies like and have been better place due to their diverse product profile. Bayer’s placement has been extremely good in Haryana and Punjab. Amongst the products placed in December quarter brands like Lucifer and Atlantis have seen 100 per cent liquidation during the season. Inventories for products like Nativo and Solomon are expected to be liquidated up to 70-80 per cent. Overall sales return is expected to be around 10 per cent in other product ranges.

“Earlier every market used to have Buyer’s own distributors and thus, it was easy to dump inventories without sufficient liquidation for partner), and the stockiest directly provides to the dealer. This has helped to avoid dumping and better liquidations,” said Ranjit Cirumalla, an analyst with

Meanwhile, use of agrochemical in cotton has increased in the states like Punjab and Tamil Nadu with per spray cost between Rs 600-700 per acre. Earlier sprays used to happen only for sucking pests and white fly, and common use of propiconazole and Manocozeb used to cost Rs 200-250 per acre, but now with wide variety of pest attacks like pink ballworm, the intensity and spreads have increased as well which will benefit only multinational companies with increased focus on crops like cotton.