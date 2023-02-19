JUST IN
High milk prices likely to continue till October: Mother Dairy MD

For the next six months, we will have a portfolio of various categories, says Manish Bandlish

Mother Dairy | dairy sector | Milk Products

Pratigya Yadav 

Manish Bandlish, MD, Mother Dairy
Manish Bandlish, MD, Mother Dairy

High milk prices are likely to persist till October, and so are demand-supply imbalance and stress in the availability of raw milk and fodder. Any disturbance in the dairy sector takes two-three years to be normal, says Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy, in an interview to Pratigya Yadav. Edited excerpts.

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 23:04 IST

