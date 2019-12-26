Higher incremental capacity, load factors to boost SpiceJet's market share

After doubling from its yearly lows earlier this year, the stock of SpiceJet has been on a declining trend. Issues related to 737 MAX, pricing pressures in the domestic market, higher operating costs, and weak near-term earnings outlook have weighed on the stock price. There are, however, a few triggers, going ahead.

While there are pressures on yields, lower fares have helped boost load factors. SpiceJet reported 93 per cent load factor for November, led by a 45 per cent jump in passenger traffic. The carrier is the largest beneficiary of the shutdown at Jet Airways, as it has ...