Hinduja Global Solutions posts 13% rise in Q4 net to Rs 482 million

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), the business process outsourcing (BPO) services business of diversified business conglomerate Hinduja Group, on Thursday posted a 13 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 482.8 million in the fourth quarter of last financial year.
In the quarter ended March 31, 2018, total revenues of the company rose 6.8 per cent to Rs 10.03 billion. While overseas revenues grew by 8.1 per cent to Rs 8.63 billion, its domestic revenues declined marginally by 0.5 per cent to Rs 1.4 billion.
For the whole financial year, net profit grew by 7.2 per cent to Rs 1.92 billion and its revenue from operations rose 3.7 per cent to Rs 38.49 billion.
"We have seen strong growth momentum in the fourth quarter of FY2018. Our top line crossed Rs 10 billion in a single quarter for the first time. This was driven primarily by robust performance in the healthcare vertical, which contributed over 50 per cent of overall revenue for the second quarter in a row," CEO of Hinduja Global Solution, Partha DeSarkar said.
He, however, said that Q4 margins were muted due to one-time costs of acquisitions.
In terms of outlook, the company expects to post strong topline growth in the new financial year based on the visibility on new wins and a healthy pipeline. "We do, however, expect some adverse impact from the recent minimum wage hikes on the India domestic business,” DeSarkar said.
