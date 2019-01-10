Hiring led by auto, Human Resource domain rise 8% in December 2018: Report

There has been 8 per cent increase in hiring during December 2018, compared to the same month of previous year led by auto or ancillary industry and the human resource domain, according to a report.

According to the Naukri JobSpeak Index for December 2018, there was a growth of 8 per cent in hiring from December 2017, where recruitment activities in the auto and auto ancillary industry recorded an increase of 24 per cent and the HR domain grew by 17 per cent.

The IT-Software witnessed a growth of 14 per cent as compared to December 2017, it added.

The index has been calculated based on job listings added on the Naukri site month on month.

Hiring sentiment across metropolitan cities was positive with and recording a rise of 13 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.



"The year 2018 has ended with a growth in hiring across most major cities and top industries. For the past few months IT and auto or auto ancillary have been leading the growth. It has been a good year for BPO, and FMCG and we hope to see the trend in hiring to continue," InfoEdge India CMO, said commenting on the report.

Meanwhile, Chennai witnessed a rise in recruitment activity by 9 per cent mainly in the accounting industry which saw a growth of 22 per cent.

In hiring activities grew by 9 per cent, where recruitment in FMCG industry saw a rise of 12 per cent.



While in Bengaluru hiring grew by 13 per cent in December 2018, in which industries like IT-Hardware and IT- Software grew by 18 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.

In Pune grew by hiring grew by 15 per cent where IT industry saw a 20 per cent growth, it added.

Recruitment for candidates in the experience bracket of up to 3 years grew by 9 per cent, while recruitment activities for middle management roles with 8-12 years of experience grew by 7 per cent.

Senior management roles with 13-16 years of experience saw a 5 per cent rise in hiring and leadership roles with experience of over 16 years remained flat with 2 per cent rise.