More than 50% of companies look to step up hiring in 2019: Mercer

More than 50 per cent of companies intend to increase next year while only 3 per cent firms may reduce the headcount, a senior official of global consulting HR firm said.

"The outlook seems to be positive (in 2019). More than 50 per cent of companies expect to increase the headcount whereas only 3 per cent are likely to reduce the headcount, as per our employers' survey," said Shanthi Naresh, business leader, Mercer, when asked about the trend for the coming year.

(India) CEO also noted that the trend for the last couple of years has been good in terms of hiring and next year the outlook seems positive.

"Besides the demand for key skills like sales, research and development become predominant," he said.





Speaking about the impact of (AI) on job losses, Mustafa Faizani, Zone leader for India, and Africa said, AI will lead to displacement of but will have addition as well.

So, on a net basis it will add in different sectors but it will be a challenge on how to reskill displaced persons and make them employable for the new economy.

About the use of AI, he mentioned that AI is being deployed for credit approvals and predicting the default rate of an applicant instead of individuals taking a call. Approvals are happening fast on AI rather than relying on an individual's judgement, he added.

AI is also useful in preventing money laundering by detecting transactions and movement of money across global financial sectors.

