HMSI posts 35 pc decline in two-wheeler sales to 2,80,381 units for Nov

-
ALSO READ
HMSI reports 3% decline in total sales at 430,683 units in August
Vehicle registrations fall 54.79% in May, sales across categories dip 66%
HMSI drives in all new bike CB200X, tagged at Rs 1.44 lakh
Piaggio Vehicles reopens its two-wheeler dealerships across India
Ola's entry in e-two wheelers to shake up world's largest 2-wheeler market
-
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday reported a nearly 35 per cent year-on-year decline in two-wheeler sales to 2,80,381 units for November.
Supply-side challenge, season coupled with subdued festive season sales, were among the factors impacting the volumes in November, HMSI said in a statement.
The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler had sold a total 4,33,207 units, including exports, in November 2020, the company said.
Domestic sales fell nearly 38 per cent to 2,56,170 vehicles in the previous month as compared with 4,12,642 vehicles in November 2020, it said.
However, exports during the month rose 18 per cent to 24,211 vehicles as against 20,565 units shipped out in the same month last year, the company said.
"Adding to the supply-side challenge of chip shortage in the recent past and a subdued festive season, low market sentiments have continued to prevail in the month of November," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director (sales and marketing) of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd.
"However, we are expecting some revival in market sentiments by last quarter of FY21-22," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU