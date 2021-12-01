Aravali Power Company pays Rs 135 cr interim dividend to NTPC

-
NTPC Limited on Wednesday said Aravali Power Company has paid an amount of Rs 135 crore to the power giant as interim dividend for 2021-22.
Aravali Power Company Private Limited (APCPL) is a joint venture company of NTPC, Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL) and Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL).
APCPL has paid a second interim dividend of Rs 135 crore (net of TDS) for the Financial Year 2021-22 towards NTPC. The total interim dividend paid to its promoters for the Financial Year 2021-22 is Rs 900 crore which is the highest ever interim dividend paid by APCPL since inception, a statement issued by NTPC said.
