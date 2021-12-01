Aravali Power Company pays Rs 135 cr interim dividend to NTPC

Limited on Wednesday said Aravali Power Company has paid an amount of Rs 135 crore to the power giant as interim for 2021-22.

Aravali Power Company Private Limited (APCPL) is a joint venture company of NTPC, Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL) and Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL).

APCPL has paid a second interim of Rs 135 crore (net of TDS) for the Financial Year 2021-22 towards The total interim paid to its promoters for the Financial Year 2021-22 is Rs 900 crore which is the highest ever interim dividend paid by APCPL since inception, a statement issued by said.

