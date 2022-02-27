HMT Machine Tools Ajmer develops local machine for railway axle grinding

-
HMT Machine Tools Ajmer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-run HMT Limited, has developed a highly-productive grinding machine for railway axles which would cost less than half of similar imported equipment, the company said on Sunday.
Indian Railways was importing these machines from European countries as such equipment was not being manufactured in the country.
A highly motivated team of engineers and craftsmen took this daunting task and pains taking efforts to develop this world class machine at HMT Machine Tools Limited, Ajmer plant in line with the dream envisioned by the Prime Minister to develop cutting edge technology in India by simultaneously achieving the objectives of 'Make in India' and 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', a company statement said.
The machine will be used for grinding of both end-diameters of railway axles in single set up to double the productivity and costs less than half of the imported machine, resulting in saving valuable foreign exchange, the statement said.
Extensive cutting trials and testing was conducted by the third party inspecting agency deputed by Indian Railways and all the performance parameters were achieved and proved to the satisfaction of the railways.
The machine was recently inaugurated and launched by Chairman & Managing Director A.K. Jain in presence of General Manager (Operation & Marketing) Balamurugesan. S and General Technical Manager, Ajmer J.K. Prasad at a function at HMT Machine Tools Limited.
