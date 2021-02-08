HOEC reports steep 84% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.4 cr

-
ALSO READ
Battle over oil field picks up; HC freezes HOEC's assets in interim order
Indian Oil consolidated net profit jumps 52% to Rs 4,102.37 crore in Q3
ExxonMobil, ONGC to bid jointly for upcoming auction rounds under OALP
HPCL's consolidated net profit doubles to Rs 2,373.71 crore in Q3
Exploration stocks surge as oil prices rally on vaccine hope; ONGC up 4%
-
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) has reported a steep fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.40 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2020-2021. The company had reported a Rs 53.61 crore consolidated net profit in the same months of financial year 2019-2020.
Consolidated total income reported a near 45 per cent decline to Rs 30.51 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 55.16 crore in the comparable months of the previous financial year.
ALSO READ: Banking funds shine amid Budget boost, deliver 35% returns in three months
In a statement to the exchanges, HOEC said that it had got an extension to continue production up to April 4, 2021 by the Government of India (GOI) in the PY1 block. The addendum to the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for a 10-year extension is currently being processed for execution by the centre.
HOEC also said that it is pursuing another 10-year extension in the PSC for the Kharsang block. An interim extension was given by the government for 8 months after the contract expired on June 15, 2020. The company is now vying for a longer 10-year extension and is settling outstanding issues with the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU