Honda bets on product, price innovation to zoom ahead of Hero MotoCorp

The road map is clear for the country's No. 1 scooter maker, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) — to become the No. 1 player in the world’s largest two-wheeler market overall. The company says it has been at the job for quite some time, only now the goal appears within reach.

Its get-to-the-top strategy rests on two pillars — targeting new categories with innovative product offerings and assuring hassle-free service to the end consumer. It sounds cliched, but the company says that's the best way to service discerning buyers in a rapidly growing ...