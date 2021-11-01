Honda Cars India reports 25% decline in domestic sales in October

-
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Monday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year dip in domestic sales at 8,108 units for October.
The company had sold 10,836 units in the domestic market during October 2020, HCIL said in a statement.
Exports stood at 1,747 units last month as compared to 84 units in October 2020, it added.
"In terms of demand, the festive buying kept pace with last year and continues to show good momentum. Our factory despatches during October 2021 increased by 20 per cent as compared to September 2021, and we were able to wholesale our entire factory stock of the month," Honda Cars India Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.
While the situation still remains dynamic due to the ongoing supply-side challenges, the company is making all possible efforts to maintain a steady delivery pace and cater to the market demand effectively, he added.
