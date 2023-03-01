Honda Cars reports 15% decline in sales at 6,086 units in February

-
Honda Cars India on Wednesday reported a 15 per cent year on year dip in sales in the domestic market at 6,086 units in February.
The company had sold 7,187 units in the domestic market in February 2022, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.
Exports declined to 973 units last month as compared with 2,337 units in the year-ago period, it added.
"Our sales performance in the month of Feb'23 has been as per our plan towards seamless transition of our models to new emission norms," Honda Cars India Director Marketing and Sales Yuichi Murata said.
The company is currently gearing up for the launch of the new City, he added.
"We are confident that it will generate new excitement and appealing options for customers," Murata noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 23:01 IST
