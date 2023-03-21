JUST IN
AIESL divestment to augur well for civil aviation industry: Govt official
Earn Rs 100,000 per month: StockGro hiring for Chief Meme Officer
Rs 8,000-crore Foxconn project receives Karnataka govt's approval
AIESL disinvestment in a couple of months: Civil Aviation secretary
Indices rebound on global trends, buying in Reliance; Sensex up 445 points
Anil Agarwal squeezes Hindustan Zinc to pay $1.3 billion more in dividends
India likely to require 31,000 pilots in next 20 years, says Boeing
Bilateral rights row: Don't club us with GCC nations, says Jazeera Air CEO
Google suspends Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo amid security concerns
Western Australia in talks with Indian airlines for direct flights to Perth
You are here: Home » Companies » News
AIESL divestment to augur well for civil aviation industry: Govt official
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Honda Motorcycle announces fresh line up for 2023 international race

Rookie riders Kavin Samaar Quintal and Mohsin Paramban will compete in the AP250 class of ARRC as Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced its international racing team for the 2023 season

Topics
Honda Motorcycles

Press Trust of India  |  Gurugram 

Honda
Photo: Shutterstock

Rookie riders Kavin Samaar Quintal and Mohsin Paramban will compete in the AP250 class of the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) as Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday announced its international racing team for the 2023 season.

Four rookie riders from India will challenge the best of Asian riders in the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) and Thailand Talent Cup (TTC).

The solo Indian team - IDEMITSU Honda Racing India consists of Kavin, who made his international debut in 2022 at Thailand Talent Cup and Asia Talent Cup.

Joining him in the pit will be Mohsin, who after proving his mettle in the national racing and displaying strong potential at Thailand Talent Cup, has now been given his first break at Asia's toughest racing championship.

Apart from the duo, Honda Racing India's promising stars Raheesh Khatri and Shyam Sundar will make their debut on international soil with the 2023 Thailand Talent Cup.

"Last year we achieved some noteworthy milestones as a team. With next gen riders now taking part in the competition, we are eager to see how these young guns will display their talent on the track and outpace the competition," Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer Brand and Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Honda Motorcycles

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 19:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.