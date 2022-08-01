Honda Motorcycle Scooter India's sales rise 15% to 443,643 units in July

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday said its total vehicle sales were up by 15 per cent at 4,43,643 units in July.

The same stood at 3,84,920 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales grew 18 per cent to 4,02,701 units in the previous month compared to 3,40,420 vehicles sold in July 2021, the company said in a statement.

The exports, however, declined 8 per cent at 40,942 units in the last month, it stated.

HMSI Managing Director, CEO and President, Atsushi Ogata said that factors such as good monsoon and increased demand for personal mobility has translated well to rise in customer walk-ins and enquiries.

With the coming festive season, the company expects to regain the growth momentum at a faster rate, Ogata added.

