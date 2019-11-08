JUST IN
Airtel, Vodafone-Idea may declare Q2 results after boards meets on Nov 14
Business Standard

Honda Motors cuts outlook for annual profit, global sales to a 4-year low

The dour outlook comes at a time when Honda is struggling to shore up its automobile operations, with its profitability down more than half in the past two years

Reuters 

Honda Civic
Honda Civic | Photo: Honda Cars India website

Honda Motor slashed its annual profit and global sales outlook to a four-year low, citing a firmer yen and bleak business in both India and its main market of North America, even as it unveiled plans to buy back $915 million shares. The dour outlook comes at a time when Honda is struggling to shore up its automobile operations, with its profitability down more than half in the past two years due to a series of quality-related issues constraining its financial firepower to invest in new vehicle tech.
First Published: Fri, November 08 2019. 21:14 IST

