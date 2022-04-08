Housing finance major HDFC pares 3% stake in Bandhan Bank for Rs 1,521 cr

-
ALSO READ
Bandhan Bank suffers Rs 3,008 cr Q2 loss on higher stressed loan provisions
Bandhan Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 36% to Rs 859 cr
Bandhan-led consortium buys IDFC's mutual fund business for Rs 4,500 cr
Bandhan Bank loan book rises 16% in Q4; crosses Rs 1 trillion-mark
Trading strategies for Bandhan Bank & Ambuja Cement by Ajit Mishra
-
Housing finance major HDFC Ltd on Friday divested a little over 3 per cent stake in Bandhan Bank, garnering Rs 1,522 crore, through an open market transaction.
The transaction comes days after HDFC announced a mega merger with its banking arm HDFC Bank.
According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) sold a total of 4,96,32,349 shares, amounting to 3.08 per cent stake, of Bandhan Bank.
The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 306.61 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,521.77 crore.
HDFC, a public shareholder in Bandhan Bank, held 9.89 per cent stake in the private lender at the end of the December quarter, shareholding data with the exchange showed.
Meanwhile, Societe Generale picked up over 1.9 crore shares of the bank for Rs 306.55 per piece at an estimated Rs 585 crore.
The scrip of Bandhan Bank closed 2.60 per cent higher at Rs 323.75 on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU