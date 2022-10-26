JUST IN
Go First takes two ECLGS loans totaling Rs 203.5 crore amid cash crunch
Tata Power Solar Systems launches off-grid solar solutions in Bengal, Bihar
Housing sales in tier-1 cities in 2022 set to cross previous peak of 2014
Moonlighting is a conflict of interest, says IBM to its employees
Remain committed to users, developers; evaluating next steps: Google India
Tech Mahindra to consider interim dividend for FY23 in board meeting
Govt nudges LIC to tweak product strategy for better investor return
Analysts positive on Bank Nifty, advise picking up stocks on dips
Global Health Limited's IPO to open on November 3: Red Herring Prospectus
JSW Steel's 2 Indian subsidiaries expected to return to profit in Q3 FY23
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Moonlighting is a conflict of interest, says IBM to its employees
Business Standard

Housing sales in tier-1 cities in 2022 set to cross previous peak of 2014

Total sales in top-7 cities is expected to exceed 360,000 units this year; the previous peak in the year 2014 was 343,000 units

Topics
Housing sales | Real Estate  | Realty

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Infrastructure, DFI, workers, contruction, realty, real estate, property, workers, labour
Housing sales remained strong despite average property prices rising in 2022, with the annual appreciation in the third quarter of 2022 being the best in the past seven years, at six per cent over the Q3 of CY21

The momentum in housing sales momentum persisted during the first three quarters of the current calendar year and could breach the previous peak of 2014 to achieve all-time high sales across the top-7 cities. The total sales in the top-7 cities is expected to exceed 360,000 units in 2022.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Housing sales

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 16:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.