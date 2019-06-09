How a clutch of firms is changing the way employee performance is assessed

When Adobe adopted a process of continuous performance management ditching its annual appraisal process in 2012, it set off a whole rethink of the process of employee appraisal across the globe.

The US multinational took some years to embed the new approach into its work culture, but it paid off handsomely with voluntary turnover decreasing by 30 per cent within a couple of years of introducing the system of “check-ins” and “frequent feedback”. While Indian firms took some time to embrace the system, most IT companies have moved towards a continuous performance ...