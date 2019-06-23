How grocery marketplace Jumbotail is preparing kirana stores for the future

Raghu Mohan runs a grocery store in upscale Koramangala locality in Bengaluru. Every fortnight, Mohan would use travel to the wholesale market in Yeshvantpur to buy groceries in cash. As he bought in the bulk, he would lock his capital and clog his 200-sq ft store with stocks more than it can handle.

If prices dropped for a commodity as they do often, he would be forced to cut rates and book a loss. But not anymore. Sourcing supplies has become easier for Mohan since he started using an app to place orders. Every morning when Mohan opens his store, takes stock of his inventory, opens an app, ...