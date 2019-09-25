How Red Hat could open new doors for IBM in India's cloud market

IBM has lagged the overall technology sector for years: The company’s revenues for the last four years have been flat; its revenues fell for a fourth straight quarter in April-June, pointing to growing pressures on its legacy products and services. So it’s understandable why it believes the Red Hat acquisition could transform the company.

Indeed. The buy-out was the biggest deal in IBM’s 108-year history and the world’s second-largest technology takeover. The transaction closed in July and the technology giant is banking on it to open new doors in India’s ...