How retailers upped the ante to deal with supply chain constraints

The lockdown announced last month imposed curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime.

After the initial shock, retailers have found ways to deal with the supply chain constraints, upped the ante on in-store people, product and hygiene management. “While production and distribution of non-essential sectors have come to a virtual standstill, essential goods retailers have kept the ball rolling, pinning their hopes on the government to keep their supply chain undisturbed,” says R N Iyer, CEO and founder of Vayana Network, a platform that connects corporates and their ...