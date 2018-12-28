Scores of listed companies found lacking requisite number of directors

The Companies Act of 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s listing regulations mandate that companies should have a certain proportion of their board composed of independent directors. The presence of such directors provides better oversight and helps improve governance.

Over 150 listed companies currently have fewer independent directors than mentioned in the regulations, according to figures from Prime Database. However, the number of boards that currently have fewer independent directors now account for around a tenth of listed companies. The Securities and Exchange ...