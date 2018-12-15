How this Mumbai-based start-up refurbishes old shoes into trendy footwear

If you have the habit of throwing or giving away your old pair of shoes, because either you have outgrown them or they are torn, you may want to consider donating them instead and give someone an easy walk. When they were athletes, 24-year-old Shriyans Bhandari and Ramesh Dhami ran hundreds of kilometres.

Consequently, they ran through at least three to four pairs of sport shoes every year. While the soles of those shoes would be in good condition, the shoe sides tore within months. This prompted them to ponder if they could find some use for the intact soles of these quality sport ...