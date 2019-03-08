How this start-up disrupts supplies to save costs for smaller hospitals

An aggregator and an e-commerce marketplace to service the estimated $68-70 billion health supplies market was an idea that was just waiting to be snapped up. And Medikabazaar, in its first iteration in April 2015, has assumed precisely that role.

With 150,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) on its roster, 18,000 hospitals across the country as clients, tie-ups with suppliers (manufacturers and distributors) both Indian and international players from China, Korea, Israel knocking at the door, Medikabazaar is currently keeping all salvoes fired. Practically every manufacturer or supplier ...