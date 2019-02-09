How two techies built a machine to refrigerate milk without power

India is the world’s largest producer of milk with an output of 165 million tonnes in 2016-17. Most of the milk comes from rural areas where dairy farming is not easy. Unreliable and erratic electricity supply results in least 3 per cent of the milk being wasted.

This is because milk needs to be cooled at source in order to increase its shelf life, which dairy farmers are not able to do easily. To provide refrigeration, milk producers have to depend on diesel generators that make the cooling process expensive. To reduce the production cost for farmers, and to effectively use ...