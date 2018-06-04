How US firm WeWork uses multi-media campaign to boost co-working places

As prime locations remain out of reach for most small businesses and new entrepreneurs, coworking spaces are becoming rapidly popular in India.

Not just them: shared workspaces are increasingly becoming attractive for large companies like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services looking to deploy smaller teams on myriad projects. As a Harvard Business Review report on workspaces says, “Though the coworking movement has its origins among freelancers, entrepreneurs, and the tech industry, it’s increasingly relevant for a broader range of people and organisations.” This is a ...