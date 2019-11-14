Huawei likely to launch Kirin A1-powered Watch GT 2 in India next month

Eying a bigger share of India's growing wearable market, Chinese technology giant on Thursday said it would bring Kirin A1-powered devices to India next month. This chipset is expected to come with Watch GT 2.

claims the smartwatch can provide battery life of up to two weeks as the Kirin A1 enables "incredibly" low power consumption.

Kirin A1 comes with an advanced Bluetooth processing unit, a powerful audio processing unit, an ultra-low power application processor and an independent power management unit, Huawei said.

The chipset supports Bluetooth 5.1.

"The Kirin A1 is a very powerful chipset and is anticipated to bring in a paradigm shift in India's wearable market," Tornado Pan, Country Manager, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, said in a statement.

"In line with our legacy of eliminating consumer pain points, products powered by this chipset will provide unparalleled performance, power efficiency and connectivity," Pan said.

The chipset enables users to enjoy their exercise routines safely and better their performance, by leveraging enhanced data quality, Huawei said.

Huawei Watch GT 2 supports features like Bluetooth calling in the 46 mm series, in-device music (in select regions), Message Notification, TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking and TruRelax pressure monitoring.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the India market for wearable devices grew 30.9 per cent quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter of 2019 and 123.6 per cent when compared to the same quarter a year ago, reaching an all-time high of three million shipments in a single quarter.

India is the third-largest wearables market in the world after China and the US.