HUL chairman Sanjiv Mehta to take over as FICCI president

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) will be appointed as Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President.

Currently, is also the President of Unilever South Asia and is a member of the ‘Unilever Leadership Executive’ which is Unilever’s Global Executive Board.

He will be succeeding Uday Shankar, the current President of

Alongside HUL, Mehta is also a Director on the Board of Indian School of Business, a member of the Breach Candy Hospital Trust, and the South Asia Advisory Board of Harvard Business School.

In his eight years tenure at the helm< HUL’s market capitalisation has increased by over $55 billion making it one of the most valuable in the country. Forbes rated HUL as the most innovative company in India and the 8th most innovative company in the world.

Mehta has done his Bachelors in Commerce (India), Chartered Accountancy (India), and has also completed his Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School.