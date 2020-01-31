HUL reports 11.9% jump in Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,616 cr

JUST IN
BS Web Team | Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Hindustan Unilever, HUL

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Friday reported a jump of 11.9% in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,616 crore for the quarter ended December, 2019, compared to Rs 1,444 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Sales of products in the December quarter came in at Rs 9,696 crore compared to Rs 9,357 crore a year ago.

First Published: Fri, January 31 2020. 16:01 IST

