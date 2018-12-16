Hush's mobile platform provides a secure discussion forum for employees

Every employee has an opinion about his/her company — for or against. But the person hardly shares such a view, especially if it is against the employer, fearing retribution. Such fear is neither good for employees and nor for the company.

But now an employee by logging into Hush’s app-based and web-based platforms can express his/her views fearlessly. Founded by Ashutosh Dabral and Umesh Joshi, both former employees of Yahoo, in October 2017, the Bengaluru-headquartered HR tech firm gives voice to employees, though anonymously. The company has recently raised ...