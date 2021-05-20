Hyderabad based startup Skyroot Aerospace raises $11 mn Series A funding

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Skyroot Aerospace successfully test fires a solid propulsion rocket stage
Skyroot, Bellatrix signs MoU to use latter's orbital transfer vehicle
Greenko plans to raise Rs 2,500 cr via NCDs for solar power units
Pact with Isro boosts Skyroot's bid to launch India's first private rocket
-
: Skyroot Aerospace, whichis
into building privatespace launch vehicles,on Thursday said it raised USD 11 million Series A funding from investors led by Greenko Group founders Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli.
According to a press release issued by the city-based startup, the funding also saw participation from public listed entity Solar Group, a major Space and Defence supplier, Former-Whatsapp CBO Neeraj Arora, existing investor Mukesh Bansal (founder of Myntra and CureFit), Worldquant Ventures, Graph Ventures, Sutton Capital, Vedanshu Investments, and few angels.
Naga Bharath Daka, Co-Founder and COO of Skyroot, said the firm started bookings for launches starting from mid next year and is actively engaging global customers.
"We intend to raise USD 40 million more to fund our aggressive growth plans over the next few years," Daka said.
This is so far the largest investment in the Indian Space Startup Scene after the Indian cabinet approved private sector participation in Space activities, the release said.
Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-Founder and CEO of Skyroot, said, "We are proud to be backed by visionary Entrepreneurs who built industry leading businesses and share our passion for democratising access to Space. We are excited to work with them in building Skyroot into a leading Space player globally."
Anil, Mahesh and Solar Group, will be joining Skyroot's Board of Directors, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU