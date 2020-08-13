Hyundai launches mobility membership to deepen engagement with customers

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday launched the Hyundai Mobility Membership (HMM) as it seeks to deepen engagement with its customers and enhance brand loyalty, said a top company official.

The owner of a new Hyundai car can download the HMM from an application store. The app generates a unique code and the car owner can use the code to avail attractive offers from close to 21 brands in various categories.

These include OYO, Dine out, Revv, Zoomcar, JK Tyres, Shell, Chayos, to name a few. "The benefits one gets will always be over and above what one can normally avail from the partner brands," said Brijesh Guppi, assistant vice president and group head for new business strategy, Hyundai.





“Researches on consumer behavior show that close to 76 per cent of the buyers engage with the company that knows their preferences. The enagagement with the brand wanes once the warranty expires,” said Guppi. Through HMM, the company aims to continue to engage with the consumers through the life of the ownership and enjoy greater brand loyalty," he said.

The membership, claimed Guppi, is the first of its kind offered by an automobile or a non-auto company anywhere and will help the firm strengthen brand loyalty. Most of the other memberships are time bound or have conditions like “earn and burn” attached to them.

The membership being offered by Hyundai is not time bound and the members can use it for brands the company has partnered with as many times as she wants. "Hyundai will continue to expand its eco-system of partner brands in more categories and will not be doing it with a limited number of companies," he said.