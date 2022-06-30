Hyundai to create new US affiliate after $10.5 bn investment pledge

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai to invest $300 mn in US plant for eco-friendly cars
Hyundai drives in new Venue with price starting at Rs 7.53 lakh onwards
Lessons from Hyundai row: Why brands should stay away from politics
Confident of retaining leadership position in SUV segment in 2022: Hyundai
Hyundai Motor's Q1 tops forecast as weak won helps global sales
-
Hyundai Motor Group said on Thursday it is setting up a new investment affiliate in the US, in a follow-up to its pledge to invest $10.5 billion in the world's largest economy.
The new affiliate, tentatively named HMG Global, will be established in Delaware state in the US and funded by Hyundai's three flagship arms -- Hyundai Motor, Kia and Hyundai Mobis, according to regulatory filings posted by the companies.
"The establishment of the new affiliate will enable us to more quickly invest in companies with new technologies in the United States, home to many innovative companies, and we are expected to manage them efficiently," the group said.
Hyundai Motor and its smaller affiliate Kia will together inject a combined $578 million in the new American unit, reports Yonhap news agency.
Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis, the auto parts-making affiliate, will also transfer in kind their controlling shares in Boston Dynamics, a US robotics company Hyundai acquired two years ago, to the new US affiliate.
Hyundai Motor will thereby own 49.5 per cent in the new affiliate, with Kia owning 30.5 per cent and Hyundai Mobis' share at 20.5 per cent.
The new US affiliate is expected to be launched around August following regulatory approval.
The move came as a follow-up to Hyundai's announcement in late May it will spend $5.5 billion to build electric vehicle and battery cell plants in Georgia.
The announcement was made while US President Joe Biden was visiting South Korea for a summit with President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Hyundai Motor Group Chair Euisun Chung, who met one-on-one with Biden in Seoul in May, pledged an additional $5 billion investment in the US market.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU