Hyundai to invest $300 mn in US plant for eco-friendly cars

-
ALSO READ
Is your EV eco-friendly? Look at its grid makeup and time of charging
Hyundai, Saudi Aramco to jointly develop eco-friendly vehicle engine
Are the plants in your house not growing? Tips to keep indoor flora alive
Honda Cars reports 26% jump in wholesales at 89,152 units for 2021
Delhi govt approves e-waste eco park, first in country: Manish Sisodia
Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it will invest 370 billion won ($300 million) in its US plant to begin the production of environment-friendly vehicles there later this year.
Hyundai Motor will upgrade the existing assembly lines of its Alabama plant for the production of the Santa Fe gasoline hybrid model and the all-electric Genesis GV70 sport utility vehicle in October and December, respectively, the company said in a statement.
"Hyundai is taking its first steps toward bringing EV production to the United States. We are excited to showcase our team members in producing EVs here in Alabama," said Ernie Kim, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.
Hyundai Motor's new growth plans in Montgomery will help prepare the state's auto industry for the EV revolution while also aligning with its strategic initiatives, such as Drive Electric Alabama, the Alabama state Governor Kay Ivey said, reports Yonhap news agency.
The latest US investment plan is part of Hyundai's broad plan to invest $7.4 billion in its US plants and markets by 2025.
The group, which has Hyundai and Kia as major affiliates, aims to launch seven electric models in the US, the world's most important automobile market, this year.
Hyundai Motor's US sales from January to March fell 2.3 percent to 171,399 vehicles from a year earlier amid global chip shortages.
The carmaker produces the Elantra compact, the Tucson, Santa Fe and Santa Cruz SUVs in the Alabama plant.
It has seven domestic plants and 11 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India, Brazil and Indonesia. Their combined capacity reaches 5.65 million vehicles.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor