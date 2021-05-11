Hyundai undertakes six-day maintenance shutdown at manufacturing plant

-
ALSO READ
Semiconductor shortage: Hyundai to suspend key car plant in South Korea
Hyundai chairman, Group to buy Boston Dynamics from SoftBank for $1.1 bn
Axis Bank, Hyundai partner to offer smart financial solutions digitally
Mercedes, Skoda say custom duty hike on certain parts to increase prices
Hyundai, Kia agree to $210 million US auto safety civil penalty
-
Hyundai Motor India has commenced annual maintenance shut down at its Chennai-based manufacturing facility for six days starting May 10 amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
The auto major, which sells models like Creta and Verna, noted that it is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the country and is undertaking all pre-emptive measures amid the second wave of COVID-19.
"We have reinstated work from home practice for our employees, wherever possible, and have urged them to continue to stay safe at their homes. Our scheduled annual maintenance shutdown activities will take place between May 10 to May 15, 2021," the automaker said in a statement.
The company's Chennai-based manufacturing plant has an installed capacity to roll out around 7.5 lakh units per annum.
Besides, domestic market, the company exports vehicles to around 88 countries from its Chennai plant.
Hyundai noted that it is committed to the safety and well-being of its employees, customers, and other stakeholders across the country and will continue to follow the safety guidelines both at the factory and its offices.
"Demonstrating our solidarity with the intention of the government to get more people vaccinated, we are organising vaccination camps at our manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur for our staff through the office of the Sriperumbudur Government Primary Health Centre and with tie-ups with private hospitals," it said.
The company, through its philanthropic arm -- the Hyundai Motor India Foundation, has already announced a series of initiatives to offer infrastructural assistance to the most affected states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU