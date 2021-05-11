Siemens' consolidated net profit rise 90% at Rs 334 cr in March quarter

-
ALSO READ
Siemens ties up with Hinduja Group for electric vehicle charging infra
Siemens December-quarter net profit up over 11% at Rs 295 crore
Siemens rallies 8% on good operational performance in September quarter
Holocaust survivors across world harness social media to spread message
ITC aims to meet 100% of electrical energy needs from renewable sources
-
Siemens on Tuesday posted an over 90 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 334.4 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 175.7 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.
Total income rose to Rs 3,540 crore in the March quarter from Rs 2,722.1 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company follows the October to September financial year.
"Order growth has been robust across all our businesses. There has been increased demand in our power transmission, digital grid and distribution systems businesses. Our digital industries segment saw growth in the machine tool and process automation businesses.
"The March-end quarter demonstrated a steady revival in the economy with both private and public sectors beginning to invest in anticipation of future growth," Siemens Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mathur said.
Stating that the second surge of the pandemic has impacted human lives in an unprecedented manner, Mathur said a cross-functional Siemens India Task Force Team has been working since March 2020 to coordinate the implementation of concrete measures to support employees at this difficult time.
"In addition, the company is providing testing kits, oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators etc to hospitals around the country as our small contribution to society," he added.
Siemens registered new orders from continuing operations of Rs 3,309 crore during the quarter, registering a 16.9 per cent increase over the same period last year.
Revenue from continuing operations was Rs 3,298 crore, up 29.6 per cent.
The company reported profit before tax from continuing operations of Rs 433 crore, up 94.8 per cent over the same period last year. The order backlog stands at a healthy Rs 12,677 crore, it added.
Siemens Limited focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU