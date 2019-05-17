I-T dept to conduct a special audit of grounded Jet Airways books

The income-tax (I-T) department is set to appoint an independent auditor to conduct a special audit of the Jet Airways books in connection with the commission paid by the airline to its Dubai-based group entities for allegedly evading Rs 850 crore in taxes, according to an official privy to the development.

The move follows the tax survey report submitted by the investigation wing of the department, which had flagged discrepancies in transactions between Jet and its Dubai-based companies. “The department has reopened the airline’s tax assessment of the last six years. ...