IBM begins closing business, laying off staff in Russia: CEO Arvind Krishna

-
ALSO READ
IBM ends all Russian operations, lays off staff amid Ukraine war: CEO
IBM's new cybersecurity hub to train APAC companies thwart cyberattacks
IBM to help modernise supply chain for Marks & Spencer India
IBM suspends all business in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine: CEO
IBM Chairman Arvind Krishna elected to board of New York Federal Reserve
-
IBM has started an "orderly wind-down" of its business and laying off the workforce in Russia with its Indian-origin CEO Arvind Krishna saying the global IT giant will continue to stand by its employees in the country.
In early March, the New York-headquartered multinational technology corporation announced the suspension of its business in Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, prompting the West to impose crippling sanctions on Moscow.
The company on Tuesday issued an update on its business operations in Russia, saying it has made the decision to carry out an orderly wind-down of IBM's business in Russia.
In the statement, IBM's Chairman, President and CEO Krishna said: On March 7th, I shared with you our decision to suspend IBM's business operations in Russia due to the war in Ukraine. Our focus for months has been on looking after the safety and security of IBMers and their families in impacted regions.
We chose to suspend operations so that we could evaluate longer-term options while continuing to pay and provide for our employees in Russia.
As the consequences of the war continue to mount and uncertainty about its long-term ramifications grows, the company has now made the decision to carry out an orderly wind-down of IBM's business in Russia.
We see this move as both right and necessary, and a natural next step following our business suspension, Krishna said.
This process will commence on Tuesday and result in the separation of the local workforce, he said.
Our colleagues in Russia have, through no fault of their own, endured months of stress and uncertainty.
We recognise that this news is difficult, and I want to assure them that IBM will continue to stand by them and take all reasonable steps to provide support and make their transition as orderly as possible, he said.
Krishna thanked IBMers' everywhere for all they have done to help the company, clients and communities navigate this crisis.
Your spirit and generosity have made a difference, and you need look no further for evidence than the nearly USD 2 million in donations that have been made to the International Red Cross thanks to your individual gifts.
We remain united in our hope for an end to this war and the restoration of peace, he added.
In March, IBM joined many Western companies like Procter & Gamble, Adidas to suspend business in Russia after President Putin on February 24 ordered a "special military operation" in neighbouring Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU