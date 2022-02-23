IBM's new cybersecurity hub to train APAC companies thwart cyberattacks

on Wednesday announced a new cybersecurity hub that will train in Asia Pacific (APAC) region to manage the growing threat of cyberattacks.

Located in Bengaluru, the new Security Command Centre is highly realistic, and offers immersive training simulations.

It will leverage industry-leading audio and visual effects as well as live malware, ransomware and other real-world hacker tools.

designed the simulations after emergency and disaster response training models, in consultation with dozens of experts from different industries including emergency medical responders, active duty military officers and its incident response experts.

It can deliver customised experiences and workshops, including virtually, that are tailored to organisations' unique security requirements and objectives.

"I believe the Cybersecurity Hub launched by IBM will go a long way in creating an ecosystem of not just awareness but also capabilities and talent in creating a safe cyberspace," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, at the virtual launch.

Chandrasekhar said he looks forward to IBM's partnership with government agencies to "realise the Digital India mission and make sure that the Indian cyberspace becomes and remains safe and trusted".

IBM has also invested in a new Security Operation Center (SOC) which is part of IBM's vast network of existing global SOCs - providing 24X7 security response services to clients around the world.

The new IBM cybersecurity centers will help address the most pressing need of the hour for organisations of all types, to accelerate their security strategies and align business priorities with a security-first approach.

IBM also released a global analysis on cybersecurity. The 2022 IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index showed that the Asia Pacific region is now the most targeted region for cyberattacks, representing 26 per cent of attacks analysed in 2021.

Japan, Australia and India were the most-attacked countries in the region.

The data reveals a significant regional shift compared to the past decade of the report, where North America and Europe have historically ranked as most-targeted.

This trend signals a growing need for security investments amongst Asian organisations, particularly those in financial services and manufacturing, which were the most-targeted industries in the region.

"Cybersecurity is a global challenge threatening enterprises more vigorously than ever before. We need cutting-edge technology and coming together of the entire ecosystem to address this threat and the launch of the IBM Cybersecurity Hub is, in fact, a response to this challenge," said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India, in a statement.

"It will empower clients to respond to incidents with greater speed, effectiveness, and transparency," he added.

