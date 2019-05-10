IBM takes to AI-led cognitive solutions for hiring, retaining employees

The era of intuition and gut feeling of the human resources (HR) manager in selecting candidates seems to be coming to an end. Now, artificial intelligence-led cognitive solutions have started helping enterprises not only to recruit employees but even to retain them by predicting possible attrition beforehand.

Global IT services giant IBM is the first company in India to use this technology through its cognitive and AI platform, Watson, to recruit and retain employees in the country. It has started rolling it out in other geographies like the US and Europe after tasting initial ...