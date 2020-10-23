ICICI Lombard reports 35% jump in net profit at Rs 416 cr in Sept quarter

General Insurance on Friday reported 35 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 415.74 crore for September quarter 2020-21.

The insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 307.91 crore for the year-ago period.

Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,883.40 crore from Rs 2,739.67 crore in the same period of 2019-20, said in a regulatory filing.

Net premium earned during the quarter grew to Rs 2,462.52 crore from Rs 2,356.92 crore. Gross direct premium income rose 8 per cent to Rs 3,189 crore.

stock settled nearly flat at Rs 1,257.50 on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)