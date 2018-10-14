ICICI Pru MF's Nimesh Shah elected as new chairman of industry body Amfi

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Managing Director and Chief Executive has been elected as the chairperson of industry body Amfi, senior officials said.

Shah has replaced A Balasubramanian, chief executive officer of MF, who took over as chairman in 2016.

Kailash Kulkarni, CEO of L&T Mutual Fund, continues to be the vice chairperson of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), they added.

The decision was taken at the industry body's board meeting on Friday.

Shah joined the in July 2007, having been appointed as MD and CEO of that has assets under management of Rs 3.1 trillion.

With 41 active players, the manages assets to the tune of Rs 22 trillion.