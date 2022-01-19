Power Finance Corp, REC cut lending rates across all types of loans

-
ALSO READ
Nissan to spend $17.6 bn over 5 years to increase vehicles' electrification
REC gets shareholder nod to raise up to Rs 85,000 cr via bonds, debentures
Will submit replies to court, YSRCP rebel MP on CBI charge sheet
Centre invokes TPAs as gencos eye Rs 96.8K-cr from defaulting states
REC raises $75 mn term loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
-
State-run non-banking financial firms -- Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd -- have reduced their lending rates across all types of loans by 40 basis points.
PFC and REC Ltd have further reduced their lending rates across all types of loans by 40 Bps, a power ministry statement said.
The reduction in rates has been possible due to lower cost of borrowings by these organisations. It is pertinent to note that PFC and REC are already providing short-term loans at interest rates as low as 6.25 per cent, the ministry said.
According to the statement, Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh expressed satisfaction at the continued efforts by both companies to reduce rates and remain competitive.
Singh said continued reduction of lending rates by REC and PFC will help power utilities to borrow at competitive rates and invest in improving the power sector infrastructure, thereby benefiting the consumer by way of reliable and cheap power.
In the last about one year, both the organisations have reduced lending rates cumulatively by up to 3 per cent.
In order to give a boost to renewable energy, where long-term funding is required, the rates have been revised to as low as 8.25 per cent, it informed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU