IFC plans to invest about $20 mn in PE Faering Capital's Faering III fund

International Finance Corporation (IFC) has proposed an up to $20 million into International Growth Fund III or Faering III.

According to IFC, the investment is subject to a cap of 20 per cent of the final fund size of Faering III, a mid-market private equity (PE) fund focused on growth equity transactions in India.

The fund is targeting a total commitment of $300 million and will be managed by Advisors LLP.

will not be the single largest investor in the proposed Faering III.

Faering III will continue to focus on its key strengths of targeting growth stage mid-market in financial services, consumer and digital, pharma and healthcare, and other sectors such as business services.

The new Fund is expected to size its average ticket per company in the range of $15-40 million in 10-12

said a delegated authority co-investment envelope for an amount of up to $20 million in potential co-investments in the Faering III's portfolio is also being proposed alongside the Fund commitment.

also manages Fund I (US$150 million) and Fund II (US$200 million), said.

--IANS

vj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)