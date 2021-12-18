IFCI gets shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via bonds

-
ALSO READ
Tata Sons seeks shareholders' approval to raise Rs 40,000 crore in debt
IFCI moves NCLT against Videocon debt resolution, wants oil assets included
IFCI invokes promoter Kishore Biyani's stake in two Future companies
IFCI rallies 9%, nears 52-week high; stock has surged 39% in one week
IEX seeks shareholders nod to issue bonus shares via postal ballot notice
-
Infrastructure term lender IFCI Ltd on Friday said it has received shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore in tranches by issuing various securities.
The company sought authorisation from the shareholders for making offer to subscribe to securities/raise funds through private placement in one or more tranches up to an amount of Rs 1,000 crore, during a period of one year from the date of passing of the special resolution, it said.
The fundraise through private placement was passed with requisite majority as over 99 per cent of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, IFCI said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU