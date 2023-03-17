JUST IN
HDFC board to consider raising funds by NCDs on Mar 27 worth Rs 57,000 cr
TCS, Infosys have highest exposure to US regional banks: JPMorgan
With a 38% jump, India's M&A activity touched all-time high in 2022
Sterlite Power bags green energy transmission project in Rajasthan
Zee Entertainment calls report of $10 million repayment 'speculative'
Delhi HC grants bail to Shakti Bhog Foods' CMD in money laundering case
Beijing monitors share prices of Indian companies linked to Chinese biz
India's smart home security camera market shipment grow 44%, Xiaomi leads
'The day my heart is not 100% committed': TCS's Gopinathan explains exit
Cola war looms as Campa returns; distributors fear for their margins
You are here: Home » Companies » News
HDFC board to consider raising funds by NCDs on Mar 27 worth Rs 57,000 cr
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IFFCO, Coal India to manufacture Nano DAP for three years, says govt

The government on Friday said fertiliser cooperative major IFFCO and state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) will manufacture Nano DAP for a period of three years

Topics
IFFCO | Coal India Limited | Fertilizers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

fertilizers
fertilizers

The government on Friday said fertiliser cooperative major IFFCO and state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) will manufacture Nano DAP for a period of three years.

A notification in this regard was issued on March 2, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) is the second most widely consumed fertiliser after urea in the country.

The minister further said IFFCO has informed that it is setting up a Nano DAP plant at its Kalol unit, Gujarat with a production capacity of 2 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day.

"Nano DAP will be available in the market across the country after commencement of commercial production," he added.

On its benefits, the minister shared that preliminary field trials were conducted by IFFCO and CIL on select crops in select institutes of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The report has indicated that with the use of Nano DAP as seed treatment and foliar application, there is a possibility of saving of granular DAP (Di Ammonium Phosphate) conventionally applied, he said.

Nano DAP is the second product from the nano stable after nano urea that is being promoted in a big way by the government to cut subsidies and promote efficient use of plant chemicals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IFFCO

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 15:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.