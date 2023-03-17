Sterlite Power bags green energy transmission project in Rajasthan

on Friday said it has bagged a green energy transmission project in .

The project was bid out through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process, a company statement said. received the Letter of Intent (LoI) from PFC Consulting Ltd to build the project on BOOT (build, own, operate, transfer) basis, for a period of 35 years.

has been awarded the transmission project for the evacuation of power from renewable energy zones in Fatehgarh (9.1 GW), Bhadla (8 GW) and Ramgarh (2.9 GW) areas in .

The entire transmission system forms a critical part of the roadmap released by the Ministry of Power in 2022 for the integration of over 500 GW RE Capacity to the national grid by 2030.

The project will involve construction of a 350km, 765kV transmission corridor from Fatehgarh III to Beawar in .

Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider with a robust portfolio of 30 completed, sold and under construction projects covering approximately 14,602 circuit Kms of transmission lines across India and Brazil.

